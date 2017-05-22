By Ambar Warrick May 22 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, closed higher on Monday in line with Asian peers, and as energy stocks climbed on rising global crude oil prices. Asian stocks were up 0.9 percent as of 1008 GMT following modest gains in U.S. shares on Friday. Oil prices rose on reports that an OPEC-led supply cut may not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened to tighten the market and prop up prices. "For one, there's a cue from the rally on the Dow Jones," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "Apart from that, crude climbed to over $51 a barrel, which boosted trading on energy producers." In Southeast Asia, Vietnam closed 1.4 percent higher, in its best session in more than 9 years as financials and energy stocks led gains. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam closed at its highest since July 2016, while Vietnam National Petroleum Group hit at a record high. Philippine stocks closed 0.5 percent higher, led by real estate and industrial stocks. Property developer Ayala Land closed up 1.9 percent, while International Container Terminal Services ended at its highest since August 2015. Indonesia fell from a record intraday high to close 0.7 percent lower, as consumer staples and financial stocks took a hit. "Locals are profit-taking," said Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. "I think they're still concerned about business performances in May, particularly as the political situation here is still weighing on the overall sentiment." Jakarta's Christian governor was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy earlier this month, sparking a slew of protests across the city. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT closed at a more than one-week low, while Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT ended 2.9 pct lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3213.57 3216.92 -0.10 Bangkok 1557.43 1549.64 0.50 Manila 7806.57 7767.62 0.50 Jakarta 5749.445 5791.884 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1774.95 1768.28 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 744.1 733.82 1.40 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3213.57 2880.76 11.55 Bangkok 1557.43 1542.94 0.94 Manila 7806.57 6840.64 13.19 Jakarta 5749.445 5296.711 8.55 Kuala Lumpur 1774.95 1641.73 8.11 Ho Chi Minh 744.1 664.87 11.25 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)