By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to win easily. "Market reaction has been fairly muted in Asia in response to the Manchester blast," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. "At this point, markets are not going into risk-aversion mode." Indonesia closed 0.3 percent lower, dragged down by financials and telecom stocks. Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT fell 2.2 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT ended 1.57 percent lower. Malaysia slipped as telecommunications stocks and utilities fell. Cell phone services provider Maxis Bhd closed at a near one-month low, while Petronas Gas Bhd shed 3.13 percent. "Stocks had rallied quite a bit yesterday, so it makes sense for them to see some consolidation today," said Joseph Roxas, an analyst with Manila-based Eagle Equities. Singapore closed at a one-week high as financials and real estate stocks rose. DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore's biggest lender, closed at its highest since July 2015, while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd ended 1.2 percent higher. Thai shares closed up 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3222.69 3213.57 0.28 Bangkok 1564.69 1557.73 0.45 Manila 7812.14 7806.57 0.07 Jakarta 5730.613 5749.445 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1767.17 1774.95 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 740.93 744.1 -0.43 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3222.69 2880.76 11.87 Bangkok 1564.69 1542.94 1.41 Manila 7812.14 6840.64 13.26 Jakarta 5730.613 5296.711 8.19 Kuala Lumpur 1767.17 1641.73 7.64 Ho Chi Minh 740.93 664.87 10.82 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)