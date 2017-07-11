FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls nearly 1 pct; others flat ahead of Yellen
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
July 11, 2017 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls nearly 1 pct; others flat ahead of Yellen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell nearly 1 percent
on Tuesday, while other Southeast Asian stock markets marked
time with investors awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen for fresh cues on policy direction.
    Yellen starts two days of testimony on Wednesday as the Fed
prepares to unwind the massive hoard of bonds it bought to ease
the financial crisis.
    "A Fed rate hike can further dampen appetite for emerging
markets as it points to further strengthening in the investment
environment for developed markets," said Grace Aller, an analyst
with Manila-based AP Securities.
    Singapore shares snapped two sessions of gains with
most constituents posting losses.
    "The performance of the STI today could have been due to
fund flows by index-tracking funds and products," said Liu
Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital.
    "Generally, investors are also waiting for Yellen's
testimony this week for clues about 'reverse' quantitative
easing." 
    Global Logistic Properties was the biggest drag
with a drop of 5.9 percent, while DBS Group declined
1.1 percent.     
    Philippine shares closed 0.3 percent higher, helped
by industrial and real estate stocks.
    Philippine exports rose for a sixth straight month in May,
up 13.7 percent from a year earlier, while imports climbed 16.6
percent.
    International Container Terminal Services Inc was
among the biggest gainers, closing at its highest in nearly a
month, after the company signed a memorandum of understanding
with contractor Dredging International to co-operate in further
deepening of the Congo River. bit.ly/2uchf8U
    Property developer Ayala Land closed 1.3 percent
higher after rising as much as 1.8 percent to its highest in
nearly three weeks.
    Vietnam shares came of early losses to close 0.4
percent higher, lifted by real estate and consumer stocks.      
    Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian
shares were largely flat.  
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Change on day                                         
  Market           Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3218.8       3246.35         -0.85
  Bangkok          1569.24      1569.44         -0.01
  Manila           7858.14      7837.47         0.26
  Jakarta          5773.326     5771.506        0.03
  Kuala Lumpur     1755.03      1757.13         -0.12
  Ho Chi Minh      769.36       766.56          0.37
                                                
  Change on year                                
  Market           Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore        3218.8       2880.76         11.73
  Bangkok          1569.24      1542.94         1.70
  Manila           7858.14      6840.64         14.87
  Jakarta          5773.326     5296.711        9.00
  Kuala Lumpur     1755.03      1641.73         6.90
  Ho Chi Minh      769.36       664.87          15.72
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

