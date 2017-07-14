SE Asia Stocks-S'pore posts 2-yr closing high; Global Logistic Properties surges

By Chris Thomas July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore shares closed at their highest level in nearly two years on Friday, propped by warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties and as investors heaved a sigh of relief after quarterly economic growth data showed the city-state narrowly dodged a recession. Global Logistic Properties, Asia's No. 1 warehouse operator, surged as much as 23 percent to a record high after it agreed to be acquired by a Chinese private equity consortium backed by senior GLP executives for roughly S$16 billion ($11.65 billion). Singapore's GDP expanded 0.4 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, helped by solid global demand for its tech products, but was lower than a median forecast of 1.1 percent in a Reuters poll. Singapore shares closed 1.6 percent higher, posting their third straight weekly gain. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, the Philippines ended 0.6 percent lower, dragged down by property and financial stocks. Property developer SM Prime Holdings fell 1.8 percent, while Ayala Corp and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co declined 2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. The Philippine stock index nearly hit the 8,000 resistance level in the previous session, so investors may be just trying to lock in some profits, said Charles Ang, an analyst with Manila-based COL Financial. Philippine shares closed the week marginally lower after rising for two consecutive weeks. Indonesian shares came off early falls to end the session flat. Unilever Indonesia, which fell as much as 1.7 percent, rose in last-minute buying to finish 0.2 percent higher. Thai shares closed the week higher after two straight falls, while Vietnam ended 0.2 percent higher. Malaysian shares closed slightly higher on Friday, but posted their fourth straight weekly decline. Genting Bhd gained 3.4 percent, while Petronas Chemicals Group and DiGi.Com fell 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting a host of U.S. economic indicators, including core inflation, retail sales and industrial production, for June later in the session for more insight into how the Federal Reserve might proceed with monetary policy tightening this year. ($1 = 1.3738 Singapore dollars) For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3287.43 3235.67 1.60 Bangkok 1577.79 1579.41 -0.10 Manila 7885.9 7936.85 -0.64 Jakarta 5831.795 5830.044 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1755 1753.78 0.07 Ho Chi Minh 777.6 778.3 -0.09 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3287.43 2880.76 14.12 Bangkok 1577.79 1542.94 2.26 Manila 7885.9 6840.64 15.28 Jakarta 5831.795 5296.711 10.10 Kuala Lumpur 1755 1641.73 6.90 Ho Chi Minh 777.6 664.87 16.96 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)