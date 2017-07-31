SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of slew of economic data

By Chris Thomas July 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a raft of economic data, while yet another missile test by North Korea caused brief jitters. Indonesia is expected to release this week July inflation and GDP numbers, Thailand and Philippines inflation rates for this month, and Malaysia its trade data for June. "It's going to be a boring market this week," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Ahead of major economic data, investors are likely to take a conservative approach in terms of making investment decisions, he said. North Korea conducted another missile test late on Friday that it said proved its ability to strike the U.S. mainland. The United States responded by flying two bombers over the Korean peninsula on Sunday. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares fell as much as 0.9 percent in their biggest intraday drop in nearly five weeks, and were headed for their first fall in five sessions. Real estate and financial stocks led the decline. Ayala Land dropped as much as 2 percent to its lowest in a week, heading for a third straight session of falls, while Bank of the Philippine Islands declined up to 3.1 percent in its sharpest intraday drop since December 2016. Singapore shares slipped 0.3 percent, led by declines in heavyweights such as DBS Group and Singapore Telecommunications. Indonesian shares rose marginally, with gains in Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Unilever Indonesia outweighing losses in Bank Central Asia and cigarette manufacturer Gudang Garam Tbk. Indonesia's annual inflation rate likely eased in July as demand returned to normal after the Eid al-Fitr festival, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected on Aug. 1. Thai shares fell as much as 0.5 percent to their lowest in nearly two weeks, with Airports of Thailand and Advanced Info Service Pcl declining 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Data released earlier showed the country's industrial output unexpectedly dropped in June, after a rise in the previous month, due to lower production of air conditioners and steel, suggesting economic recovery remains fragile. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0352 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3320.19 3330.75 -0.32 Bangkok 1578.18 1581.06 -0.18 Manila 8008.34 8071.47 -0.78 Jakarta 5837.463 5831.027 0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1766.45 1767.08 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 779.14 777.09 0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3320.19 2880.76 15.25 Bangkok 1578.18 1542.94 2.28 Manila 8008.34 6840.64 17.07 Jakarta 5837.463 5296.711 10.21 Kuala Lumpur 1766.45 1641.73 7.60 Ho Chi Minh 779.14 664.87 17.19 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)