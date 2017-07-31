SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of econ data; Vietnam at over 9-yr closing high

By Chris Thomas July 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended Monday lower as sentiment turned cautious ahead of a raft of economic data this week, but Vietnam bucked the trend and closed at its highest in over nine years as realty and financials firmed up. Indonesia is expected to release its July inflation and GDP numbers, Thailand and Philippines their inflation rates for the month, and Malaysia its trade data for June. Vietnam rose 0.8 percent to post its highest close since Feb. 2008 with Vingroup JSC and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam leading the gains. Risk assets turned less attractive after North Korea conducted another missile test late on Friday, sparking tension. Philippine shares cut part losses to end 0.7 percent lower and ended above the 8,000 level for a fourth straight session. The index is up 2.2 percent on month, its fifth straight monthly gain. Ayala Land fell 2.3 percent to close at its lowest in over a week, while telecom company PLDT Inc declined 3.7 percent to hit a near 10-week closing low. Investors are taking profits after a strong run in the previous week, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. The Thai index fell 0.3 percent, dragged down by financials such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank. Thailand's private consumption rose slightly in June but private investment contracted from the previous month, central bank indexes showed on Monday, suggesting economic recovery remains patchy. Malaysian shares fell 0.4 percent, their biggest drop in more than three weeks, with financials figuring among top losers. The index is 0.2 percent lower on month. Singapore shares closed marginally lower, but posted their seventh straight month of gains. Losses in heavyweights such as Keppel Corp and Singapore Telecommunications outweighed an 8.4 percent jump in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings. Indonesian shares rose 0.2 percent and ended higher for a sixth consecutive month. Indonesia's annual inflation rate likely eased in July as demand returned to normal after the Eid al-Fitr festival, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected on Aug. 1. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3329.52 3330.75 -0.04 Bangkok 1576.08 1581.06 -0.31 Manila 8018.05 8071.47 -0.66 Jakarta 5840.939 5831.027 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1760.03 1767.08 -0.40 Ho Chi Minh 783.55 777.09 0.83 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3329.52 2880.76 15.58 Bangkok 1576.08 1542.94 2.15 Manila 8018.05 6840.64 17.21 Jakarta 5840.939 5296.711 10.27 Kuala Lumpur 1760.03 1641.73 7.21 Ho Chi Minh 783.55 664.87 17.85 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)