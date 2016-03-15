* "Golden Triangle" is source of most of drugs reaching
China
* Production, trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin
booming
* Lack of co-operation hampering efforts to tackle smuggling
* SE Asia heroin and meth trade worth $31 bln in 2013 -
UNODC
* Narcotics, money laundering flourish in lawless border
regions
By Andrew R.C. Marshall
THE MEKONG RIVER, March 16 The Lao People's Army
patrol boat was custom-made in China with night-vision
capability and two of the most powerful engines on this remote
stretch of the Mekong River.
Today, like most days, it sits idle for lack of gasoline,
guarded by a single Laotian soldier in flip-flops.
Even occasional patrols by boats like these, supplied by
China to the Laotian army and Myanmar police, have successfully
subdued the pirates who once robbed the Mekong's cargo ships
with impunity.
But there has been little progress on another objective -
stemming the flood of illicit drugs - exposing the limits of
China's hard power in mainland Southeast Asia even as Beijing
accelerates its militarisation of disputed islands in the South
China Sea.
While attacks on Mekong shipping have tailed off, drug
production and trafficking in the untamed region, known as the
Golden Triangle, is booming - despite the presence of Chinese
gunboats and units of Chinese armed police along the Mekong.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)
estimates that Southeast Asia's trade in heroin and
methamphetamine was worth $31 billion in 2013.
"That's bigger than the economies of some Southeast Asian
countries," says Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC's Asia-Pacific chief.
"It's like having an undeclared sovereign state in your midst
with no borders and lots of money."
Enter another Mekong boat, looking at first glance like a
pleasure cruiser filled with middle-aged tourists. In fact, they
are senior police and drugs experts from five countries, among
them one of China's top anti-narcotics officials, Wei Xiaojun.
Arranged by the UNODC and lent further clout by Wei's
involvement, their recent voyage down the Mekong was aimed at
mustering the regional collaboration needed to tame the Golden
Triangle.
Reuters was invited to join the four-day trip from the
Chinese port of Jinghong through the heart of the Golden
Triangle.
Wei, who is deputy secretary general of China's National
Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC), called drugs the "main
threat" along the Mekong.
"All other types of organised crime are rooted in the drug
business, like human trafficking, money laundering and the
illegal wildlife trade," he said.
CRAZY MEDICINE
China is a favourite destination for Myanmar's drugs, which
are flowing through Asia in unprecedented quantities.
More than 250 million methamphetamine pills, better known by
their Thai name "ya ba" or "crazy medicine", were seized in East
and Southeast Asia in 2013, an eight-fold increase from 2008.
Seizures of "crystal meth" or "ice" - a potent, crystalline
form of methamphetamine dubbed "the poor man's cocaine" -
doubled during the same period.
In 2015, China seized a record 36.5 tons of methamphetamine,
most of it from Myanmar, said the UNODC. Myanmar is the world's
second largest producer of opium, the bulk of which ends up in
China as heroin.
A recent report from the NNCC raised concerns about the
involvement of some Chinese military personnel in drug
trafficking, and said the number of registered drug users in
China rose to more than 2.3 million in 2015.
Increasingly Myanmar too has a drug problem, with police
last year making record-breaking busts of both ya ba and ice.
This could severely test the new government of Aung San Suu
Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party has yet to
formulate drug policies, say experts.
"OFF THE GRID"
Many factors combine to help the Golden Triangle's drug
industry prosper.
The Myanmar-Laos border, which the Mekong delineates, is
mostly unguarded. The terrain is rugged and hostile, with rebel
armies holding sway in some areas and drugs and money-laundering
flourishing in lawless enclaves on both sides of the river.
Regional law enforcement agencies are often underfunded and
ill-trained, and the intelligence they gather is not effectively
shared with neighbouring countries.
In October 2011, a gang led by a Mekong pirate called Naw
Kham murdered 13 Chinese sailors. He was hunted down in Laos,
then taken back to China to be tried and executed.
Afterwards, Chinese gunboats began patrolling further
downriver, extending China's security reach far beyond its
borders.
This includes a riverside facility in Muang Mom in Laos,
which Reuters visited, run and guarded by a 25-strong unit of
Chinese People's Armed Police.
China conducts monthly joint patrols with its Laotian and
Myanmar counterparts, who - gasoline permitting - do additional
patrols by themselves.
There have been successes. In 2013, a Chinese-Laotian patrol
found 580 kg (1,280 lbs) of ya ba, worth more than 100 million
yuan ($15 million), hidden in a cargo ship.
But more patrols were needed, said the UNODC's Douglas, and
Mekong countries also needed to coordinate and share
intelligence to interdict more drugs.
BLACK HOLES
Some areas remain intelligence black holes. Hsop Lwe, for
example, is Myanmar's busiest port on the Mekong, but its
government has no control over it.
The port belongs to Special Region 4, a semi-autonomous
enclave famous for gambling, prostitution and narcotics. To the
north is Special Region 2, also controlled by heavily armed
rebels.
The Special Regions were "off the political grid," said
Douglas, although he hoped Suu Kyi's new government would engage
with and secure better access to them.
The UNODC boat could not get permission to stop at Hsop Lwe,
where a Chinese cargo ship was unloading SUVs as it passed.
Reuters reporters also spotted unofficial Mekong ports in
Laos, which this year chairs the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN).
Landlocked and impoverished, Laos shares a border with all
the Mekong countries, which also include Vietnam and Thailand,
making it an important smuggling hub for both narcotics and the
chemicals that make them.
From Vietnam, for example, comes tons of caffeine, used in
methamphetamine production and spirited through Laos and across
the Mekong in rice bags.
Other lawless areas were being created by the Mekong itself.
The ever-shifting river created islands where drug shipments
were hidden, said Colonel Patpong Ngasantheir of the Royal Thai
Army. But according to a treaty negotiated while Laos was still
a French colony, these islands were deemed neutral.
"We're not allowed to search them," he said.
($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall; Additional reporting by
Jessica Macy Yu in Beijing; Editing by Alex Richardson)