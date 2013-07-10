SINGAPORE, July 10 Southeast Asia's emerging
economies face no fundamental risks as the U.S. central bank
scales back its monetary stimulus but must manage volatility as
funds flow out, Singapore's Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday.
The region is "fundamentally more resilient" and its banking
systems are far stronger than before the 1997-98 Asian financial
crisis, said Tharman, who is also chairman of the International
Monetary Fund's (IMF) policy steering committee and chairman of
Singapore's central bank.
"Both the injection of liquidity that came with quantitative
easing and the potential withdrawal are discomforts but are not
going to pose fundamental risks," he told Reuters.
"No one was very comfortable with the liquidity injection to
begin with. That's why we have, not just in Singapore but in
some of the regional economies, efforts to put a brake on
domestic property market prices, put a brake generally on credit
creation," he said in an interview.
But policymakers will have to minimise the volatility as
investors pull funds from emerging markets in anticipation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin rolling back its
stimulus measures, said Tharman.
As the U.S. economy recovers, the Fed's plan to cut back on
quantitative easing has been the main driver of financial
markets in recent weeks, pushing up bond yields around the world
and setting off big swings in other asset classes.
Emerging markets in particular have been hit by the policy
shift. Investors used cheap Fed money to hunt for higher yields
in emerging markets but that is now reversing as they look to
boost exposure to the United States.
Tharman warned that financial markets "may be a little too
optimistic" about the extent of the U.S. recovery as it was not
yet clear whether the world's largest economy will get back to
sustainable growth of 2.5 percent or higher.
Turning to China, Tharman said underlying growth remains
fairly resilient, although there would be "wobbles" as it shifts
toward an economic model that is more dependent on domestic
consumption and services and less on investments.
"In proportionate terms, you're really not talking about a
wild swing in the economy. You are talking about a percentage
point difference on top of what is a base of at least 7 percent
growth," he said.
"The Chinese consumer is still consuming and consuming more
each year," Tharman said. "China's growth is something that
everyone is watching because it has significant multipliers for
the rest of Asia."
The IMF cut its global growth forecast on Tuesday for the
fifth time since early 2012, citing a slowdown in emerging
economies and Europe's woes. It warned that growth could slow
further if the tapering of the U.S. stimulus leads to reversals
in capital flows and hurts developing economies.
