CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near records on upbeat data
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesia on Friday blamed eight companies, including Singapore's Sinar Mas and Asia Pacific Resources International (APRIL), for fires raging on its island of Sumatra that have sent hazardous levels of smog to neighbouring Singapore.
"The majority of hotspots in Riau (province) are inside APRIL and Sinar Mas concessions," senior presidential aide Kuntoro Mangkusubroto told Reuters.
The environment minister said not all eight companies were Singapore based, but declined to name the rest of them.
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said it would consolidate its business units into three divisions from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.