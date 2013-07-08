Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
July 8 Indonesia's main stock index had its worst drop in more than 13 months on Monday, closing down 3.7 percent at 4,433.63, as banking shares fell ahead of Bank Indonesia's review of interest rates this week and construction stocks slipped on worries the government might cut its budget.
Malaysia's main index opened slightly higher but finished down 0.5 percent at 1,762.87. Banks such as CIMB Group Holdings fell while stocks in energy company such as Tenaga Nasional outperformed. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.53 per share to shareholders for 2016
