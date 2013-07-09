July 9 Indonesia's benchmark stock index closed down 0.7 percent at 4,403.80 as property shares fell on worries the parliament might cut government spending.

Malaysia's main index ended up 0.2 percent at 1,766.49 as banking shares such as Malayan Banking Bhd rebounded from the previous session's losses. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)