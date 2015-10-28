BANGKOK, Oct 28 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday as caution ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve gripped sentiment across Asia, bringing the Indonesian benchmark and most regional indexes to a near one-week lows. The Jakarta composite index dropped 1.4 percent, the Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 0.3 percent and the Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent, all hitting the lowest level since Oct. 22. In Jakarta, foreign-led selling sent shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia 4.3 percent lower and shares of Astra International down 3.2 percent. In Bangkok, broker Phillip Securities expected the SET index to move in a trading range of 1,415-1,430. "Thai stocks today are likely to stay range-bound ahead of the Fed policy statement due to be released tonight Thailand time against a continued backdrop of earnings speculation," the broker said in a report. Kuala Lumpur composite index extended losses for a third day and was down 0.6 percent at 1,687.30, the lowest since Oct. 8, while the Philippines' key index retreated 0.3 percent after Tuesday's sixth straight gain. Vietnam edged up 0.4 percent, erasing some of the losses of the past two days. Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from an overnight decline on Wall Street and capped by caution ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0418 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3041.52 3052.53 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1687.30 1696.95 -0.57 Bangkok 1420.74 1424.05 -0.23 Jakarta 4611.03 4674.06 -1.35 Manila 7300.90 7325.76 -0.34 Ho Chi Minh 600.53 598.44 +0.35 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)