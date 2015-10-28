BANGKOK, Oct 28 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, with foreigners selling shares in Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement, while soft quarterly earnings further dented market sentiment. Kuala Lumpur composite index posted a third straight loss, down 0.6 percent at a more than three-week low of 1,686.51. The Philippines' key index finished 0.5 percent lower after six successive days of gains. Jakarta composite index, Singapore's Straits Times Index and Vietnam's benchmark VN index all hit a near one-week closing low. Thai SET index was down 1 percent at a two-week low of 1,409.26, with foreign investors selling for a second day worth a net 1.1 billion baht ($31 million), stock exchange data showed. Malaysia posted a net outflow worth 117 million ringgit ($27.4 million), with Indonesia seeing 373 billion rupiah ($27.7 million) of outflows and the Philippines 123 million peso ($2.6 million). In Bangkok, shares of Siam Cement shed almost 1 percent to a more than three-week low after the industrial conglomerate posted quarterly earnings slightly below expectations and cut 2015 sales target. Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.9 percent after reporting third quarter earnings that was slightly ahead of consensus forecasts, broker NRA Capital said. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3040.51 3052.53 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1686.51 1696.95 -0.62 Bangkok 1409.26 1424.05 -1.04 Jakarta 4608.74 4674.06 -1.40 Manila 7289.26 7325.76 -0.50 Ho Chi Minh 596.24 598.44 -0.37 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3040.51 3365.15 -9.65 Kuala Lumpur 1686.51 1761.25 -4.24 Bangkok 1409.26 1497.67 -5.90 Jakarta 4608.74 5226.95 -11.83 Manila 7289.26 7230.57 +0.81 Ho Chi Minh 596.24 545.63 +9.28 ($1 = 46.7870 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.2650 ringgit) ($1 = 13,470 rupiah) ($1 = 35.4600 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)