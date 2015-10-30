BANGKOK, Oct 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday but notched up gains on the month, with trading remaining subdued due to caution about global central bank policies but positive corporate earnings lifted select regional stocks. Asian shares edged higher and were on track for their biggest monthly rise since January 2012, as global central banks kept stimulative policies intact and many hinted at further steps to re-energise their economies. Singapore's key Straits Times Index erased most early losses and ended the day down 0.1 percent. It was up 7.4 percent in October, the first monthly gain in six. Trading volumes fell to 84 percent of a 30-day average, similar to regional peers. Vietnam was an outperformer on the month with a gain of nearly 8 percent after two straight losing months. Indexes in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand all ended the month higher after several months of losses while Malaysia posted gains for a second successive month in October. Among the bright spots, Singapore's United Overseas Bank shares rose 1.5 percent after the bank posted a 1 percent drop in third-quarter net profit but beat expectations on higher interest rate margins and one-off gains from the sale of investment securities. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2998.35 3001.51 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1665.71 1666.98 -0.08 Bangkok 1394.94 1390.04 +0.35 Jakarta 4455.18 4472.02 -0.38 Manila 7134.26 7189.25 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 607.37 605.20 +0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2998.35 3365.15 -10.90 Kuala Lumpur 1665.71 1761.25 -5.42 Bangkok 1394.94 1497.67 -6.86 Jakarta 4455.18 5226.95 -14.77 Manila 7134.26 7230.57 -1.33 Ho Chi Minh 607.37 545.63 +11.32 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)