BANGKOK, Nov 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. monthly jobs data for clues on the Fed's rate policy, with shares in Malaysia eking out gains after better-than-expected exports in September. Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.1 percent, poised for a 1.5 percent gain on the week. Shares of Tenaga Nasional and Public Bank were among most actively traded on the day. Malaysia's September exports rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the highest year-on-year growth since May 2014 and surpassing forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll of a 3.1 percent rise. Investors in Bangkok bought bank and energy shares such as Kasikornbank and PTT, sending the broader SET index up 0.2 percent at midday. The index is heading for a 1.5 percent rise on the week. "Most investors are eyeing U.S. nonfarm payroll data due tonight for signs of improvement," said broker Krungsri Securities. Asian shares slipped on Friday as investors braced for U.S. employment data that is expected to bolster the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase as early as next month. Key indexes in Southeast Asia are on track for gains on the week. Indonesia's Jakarta composite index is set to outperform on the week, advancing almost three percent. It traded a tad 0.02 percent down, erasing most early losses. Indonesia's chief economy minister Darmin Nasution said on Friday the country's economic growth could reach 5 percent in the fourth quarter, lifted by quicker budget disbursement and the implementation of economic stimulus policies. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0715 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3010.47 3023.65 -0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1690.27 1688.54 +0.10 Bangkok 1415.58 1413.16 +0.17 Jakarta 4576.28 4577.23 -0.02 Manila 7121.03 7122.45 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 614.66 615.18 -0.08 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)