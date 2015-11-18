BANGKOK, Nov 18 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday in line with global equities, with key indexes in Singapore and Thailand hitting over six-week closing lows, but Indonesia's loosening of bank reserve requirement bolstered selective buying. Jakarta composite index gave up early gains, ending the day 0.07 percent lower. Select banks rose after deputy central bank Governor Mirza Adityaswara said on Tuesday the cut in statutory reserve requirements by Bank Indonesia will provide financial institutions with 18 trillion rupiah ($1.30 billion) more in liquidity. The move appeared to be an encouraging sign for loan growth outlook, according to analysts. Among actively traded, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia each rose about 0.5 percent. Singapore's index slipped 1.1 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 5 while Thai SET index shed nearly 1 percent to the lowest close since Oct. 6, with volumes of both well below a 30-day average and similar to most in the region. Stocks in Malaysia reversed the gains on Tuesday while Vietnam fell for a third day. The Philippine stock market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday as Manila hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2886.08 2916.78 -1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1656.50 1661.53 -0.30 Bangkok 1376.82 1390.17 -0.96 Jakarta 4497.91 4500.95 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 603.34 605.05 -0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2886.08 3365.15 -14.24 Kuala Lumpur 1656.50 1761.25 -5.95 Bangkok 1376.82 1497.67 -8.07 Jakarta 4497.91 5226.95 -13.95 Manila -- 7230.57 -5.60 Ho Chi Minh 603.34 545.63 +10.58 ($1 = 13,799 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)