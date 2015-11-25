BANGKOK, Nov 25 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with shares in the Philippines closing at over two-week highs a day ahead of third-quarter economic data but the Singapore index reversed early gains after the city-state softened growth outlook. The Philippine key index climbed 0.95 percent to a more than two-week closing high of 7,059.14, with shares of Aboitiz Equity Ventures and Energy Development Corp leading top gainers amid foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed. Philippine economic growth likely slowed in the third quarter from the previous three months due to sluggish farm output and exports and as government spending lost momentum, a Reuters poll showed. The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to a three-week closing high, the Kuala Lumpur composite index extended gains for a fifth session and Vietnam advanced 0.3 percent, rebounding after two days of weakness. Energy-related shares tracked strength in global oil prices. Shares of Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum jumped 3.3 percent, among outperformers on MSCI's index of Southeast Asia. Stocks in Singapore and Thailand were among weak spots, with the Straits Times Index sliding 1.1 percent and the Thai SET index down 0.3 percent, both touching one-week closing lows. Asian stocks eased on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions flared after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2891.58 2923.49 -1.09 Kuala Lumpur 1684.42 1677.03 +0.44 Bangkok 1381.46 1384.92 -0.25 Jakarta 4585.54 4545.37 +0.88 Manila 7059.14 6992.60 +0.95 Ho Chi Minh 595.70 593.83 +0.31 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2891.58 3365.15 -14.07 Kuala Lumpur 1684.42 1761.25 -4.36 Bangkok 1381.46 1497.67 -7.76 Jakarta 4585.54 5226.95 -12.27 Manila 7059.14 7230.57 -2.37 Ho Chi Minh 595.70 545.63 +9.18 ($1 = 47.0050 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)