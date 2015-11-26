BANGKOK, Nov 26 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors cut risk holdings ahead of a public holiday in the United States, with late selling in telecoms shares sending the Thai benchmark to a near two-month closing low. Thailand's key SET index declined 1.1 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 5. Shares of mobile phone firm Advanced Info Service dropped 3.2 percent and True Corporation shed 1.8 percent, among actively traded. Concerns about recent high bidding price for 4G mobile licences have kept telecoms shares under selling pressure, brokers said. Investors slowed their investments in most markets ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, according to brokers. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday and most of Friday afternoon. Malaysia finished slightly lower after five sessions of gains. Vietnam ended down 0.9 percent as investors sold blue chips after their recent gains. Indonesia and the Philippines both posted modest gains, with foreigners buying shares worth a net 350 billion rupiah ($25.50 million) and 145 million peso ($3.08 million), respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2884.69 2891.58 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1683.09 1684.42 -0.08 Bangkok 1365.81 1381.46 -1.13 Jakarta 4597.06 4585.54 +0.25 Manila 7063.25 7059.14 +0.06 Ho Chi Minh 590.40 595.70 -0.89 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2884.69 3365.15 -14.28 Kuala Lumpur 1683.09 1761.25 -4.44 Bangkok 1365.81 1497.67 -8.80 Jakarta 4597.06 5226.95 -12.05 Manila 7063.25 7230.57 -2.31 Ho Chi Minh 590.40 545.63 +8.21 ($1 = 13,725.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.0970 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)