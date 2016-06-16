LONDON, June 16 Southeastern Concentrated Value,
the investment vehicle backed by partners at U.S. fund firm
Southeastern Asset Management and entrepreneur Nassef Sawiris,
said on Thursday it had taken a 14.7 percent stake in
Madrid-listed testing company Applus+ Services.
SCV, a collaborative activist firm set up last year to help
companies refine their operations and capital allocation to
maximise long-term returns, said it hoped its investment would
help the management of Applus+ "act strategically within the
industry and invest for long term value creation".
The acquisition is the latest in a high-profile
stakebuilding spree for SCV's managing partners, Scott Cobb and
Josh Shores, after they amassed more than 3 percent of
sportswear firm Adidas in 2015.
"We are long-term investors seeking to work constructively
with a concentrated number of undervalued businesses across
Europe," Shores said in a statement.
"In that context, Applus+ is an exciting opportunity to
participate in the growth and value generation, organically and
strategically, of an attractive business led by good
management," he added.
Egyptian tycoon Sawiris and Southeastern Asset Management
founder Mason Hawkins are founding investors in SCV through
affiliates.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)