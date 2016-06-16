(Adds previous placement, IPO)
LONDON, June 16 Southeastern Concentrated Value,
the investment vehicle backed by partners at U.S. fund firm
Southeastern Asset Management and entrepreneur Nassef Sawiris,
said on Thursday it had taken a 14.7 percent stake in Spain's
Applus+ Services.
On June 10, Carlyle Group placed its 13.9 percent
stake, held through investment vehicle Azul Holding, for 7.85
euros ($8.85) per share.
Applus+ listed in May 2014, with an reference price of 14.5
euros per share, giving a market valuation of 1.9 billion euros.
SCV, a collaborative activist firm set up last year saying
it would help companies refine operations and capital allocation
to maximise long-term returns, said it aimed to help the
management of Applus+ "act strategically within the industry and
invest for long term value creation".
A high-profile stakebuilding spree for SCV's managing
partners, Scott Cobb and Josh Shores, has included amassing more
than 3 percent of sportswear firm Adidas in 2015.
"We are long-term investors seeking to work constructively
with a concentrated number of undervalued businesses across
Europe," Shores said in a statement.
"Applus+ is an exciting opportunity to participate in the
growth and value generation, organically and strategically, of
an attractive business led by good management," he added.
Egyptian tycoon Sawiris and Southeastern Asset Management
founder Mason Hawkins are founding investors in SCV through
affiliates.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop/Ruth
Pitchford)