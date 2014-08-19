BRIEF-Regenxbio announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 19 Southeastern Grocers LLC, which operates supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and BI-LO, said on Tuesday it would withdraw its plans for an initial public offering.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in September for an IPO of up to $500 million.
Southeastern Grocers did not specify a reason for pulling its IPO plans. (1.usa.gov/1kSevmU)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities were underwriters for the offering, the company had earlier said. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 21 Plex Systems Inc, a privately held U.S. maker of software used to run manufacturing plants, is exploring a potential sale which it hopes will value it at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering