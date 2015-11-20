LIMA Nov 20 A Peruvian prosecutor said she
suspects that U.S.-listed mining company Southern Copper Corp
paid opponents to call off protests against its $1.4
billion Tia Maria project while it was waiting for an
environmental permit.
Prosecutor Alejandra Cardenas told Reuters on Thursday that
bank records show Southern gave a Peruvian lawyer, Jesus Gomez,
1.3 million soles ($387,000) between October 2013 and September
2014. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
In that period, when the government was evaluating
Southern's second environmental plan for Tia Maria, Gomez paid a
protest leader, Pepe Julio Gutierrez, 170,000 soles in a lump
sum, Cardenas said. Three deposits of 250,000 soles were made
before community meetings the company hosted to promote Tia
Maria, Cardenas said.
She said both Gomez and Gutierrez told her the money was to
buy an onion field, but neither could produce documentation of a
land deal.
Neither Gomez nor Gutierrez has been charged with any crime
and both men deny wrongdoing. Gomez said he never bribed Tia
Maria opponents and declined further comment.
Southern Copper, which is controlled by Grupo Mexico
, on Friday declined comment because the inquiry
had not been completed.
The miner has previously denied any impropriety and
acknowledged it employed Gomez in the past.
Cardenas said paying opponents of the mine would not be a
crime unless they included public officials.
It would show, however, the lengths companies go to overcome
protests that have derailed billions in mining investments in
the world's third top copper producer. It would also raise
questions about the miner's practices in Peru.
Rallies against Tia Maria in the southern region Arequipa
forced Southern to suspend the project in May after three people
protesting against the mine on environmental grounds were killed
in clashes with police. Three also died in 2011.
In May, Cardenas began investigating whether Gutierrez tried
to extort Southern Copper.
In audio from a phone conversation, Gutierrez appears to be
negotiating with lawyer Gomez to be paid along with two other
protest leaders $500,000 each to halt rallies.
Gomez had leaked the audio to media in April, prompting
Gutierrez' arrest.
Gutierrez' lawyer, Liliana Laura, said the audio had been
edited to frame him but declined to say if he demanded payment
from Southern. "Asking for money is not a crime," she said.
The government rejected Southern's first environmental plan
after protests turned deadly. It approved a revised plan in
August 2014. Cardenas said Southern deposited 499,999 soles into
Gomez' account in September 2014.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; editing by Grant McCool)