LIMA, March 27 Southern Copper Corp has canceled its $1.4 billion Tia Maria project amid protests in Peru, Julio Morriberon, the company's head of institutional relations in the South American nation told local radio RPP on Friday.

The project was slated to produce some 120,000 tonnes of copper per year over two decades. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)