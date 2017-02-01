LIMA Jan 31 Southern Copper Corp on
Tuesday reported a 183 percent year-on-year surge in its
fourth-quarter net profit to $172 million as better metal prices
and increased production from a recent mine expansion bolstered
its sales.
The result was under the mean market estimate of $298
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In all of 2016, the company posted $777 million in net
profit, up from $736 million in 2015.
The miner, which is headquartered in Arizona and owned by
Grupo Mexico, said its copper production rose 21
percent to about 900,000 tonnes in 2016, a new company record,
thanks to an expansion at its Buenavista mine in Mexico.
The company said that this year it will launch plans to
expand its copper production capacity to at least 1 million
tonnes by mid-2018.
Southern operates mines in Mexico and Peru.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)