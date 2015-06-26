LIMA, June 26 Southern Copper Corp said that it expects to reach a deal this year with the local community over its $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in Peru and begin development of the mine later in 2015.

Tia Maria could start producing copper in early 2018 if the community deal is reached this year, Southern Copper's Chief Executive Officer and President Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Marguerita Choy; Writing by Anthony Esposito)