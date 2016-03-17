SYDNEY, March 18 Nine Entertainment Co Ltd
, Australia's top-rating free-to-air television
broadcaster, bought a 9.99 percent stake in Southern Cross Media
Group Ltd for A$88 million, Nine said on Friday.
Nine disclosed the deal in a one-sentence statement to the
Australian Securities Exchange after investment bank Macquarie
Group Ltd put part of its quarter stake in the radio
and television company up for sale late on Thursday.
The statement said Nine paid A$1.15 per Southern Cross
share, a slight discount to its A$1.18 closing price on
Thursday. In Australian takeover laws, parties are required to
clear several regulatory hurdles to buy 10 percent or more of a
company.
Although relatively small by dollar value, the deal heralds
the start of a wave of M&A activity many expect to take place in
the Australian media industry if the government succeeds in a
plan to deregulate the country's media ownership laws.
Since the 1980s, Australian media companies are not allowed
to own television, radio and print media assets in a single
location, and a broadcaster may not have more than 75 percent of
an audience.
But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said he plans to
throw out those restrictions, citing media industry complaints
that the rules have become redundant following the rise of
online publishing.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Grant McCool)