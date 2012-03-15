Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, March 15 The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed on Thursday a lower court's ruling that approved construction of Southern Co's $2.8 billion coal gasification project in Kemper County, Mississippi.
In a 9-0 voter, the state supreme court said the Mississippi Public Service Commission's May 2010 approval of the project failed to satisfy state law and sent the case back to the PSC, according to a ruling. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct