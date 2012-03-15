HOUSTON, March 15 The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed on Thursday a lower court's ruling that approved construction of Southern Co's $2.8 billion coal gasification project in Kemper County, Mississippi.

In a 9-0 voter, the state supreme court said the Mississippi Public Service Commission's May 2010 approval of the project failed to satisfy state law and sent the case back to the PSC, according to a ruling. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; editing by Andre Grenon)