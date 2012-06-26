Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
* Capital Bank raises offer for Southern Community to $3.11/share
* Previous bid was $2.875/share in cash and stock
* Capital Bank to now pay for deal wholly in cash
* Southern Community shares rise 11 pct in premarket trade
June 26 Capital Bank Financial Corp, a U.S. bank holding company that last year filed plans for a public stock offering, has raised its offer to buy Southern Community Financial Corp by 8 percent and now plans to pay for the deal wholly in cash.
The new deal at $3.11 per share values Southern Community's equity at about $52 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Capital Bank, formerly known as North American Financial Holdings Inc, had earlier offered $2.875 per share to Southern Community shareholders, who had the option to receive their payment in cash or stock.
Capital Bank, founded by former Bank of America Corp executives Gene Taylor and Chris Marshall, has been buying troubled banks and last June filed plans to raise as much as $300 million in an IPO.
Shares of Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Southern Community were up 11 percent in trading before the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at $2.67 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.