By Teresa Cespedes
| LIMA, Sept 23
producers, Anglo American and Southern Copper,
are talking about teaming up to develop Anglo's $3.3 billion
Quellaveco mega mine in Peru, Southern Copper's chief executive
said on Monday.
Southern Copper CEO Oscar Gonzalez said in a telephone
interview that rising costs that have hit the global mining
industry led the UK-based Anglo American to reach out to
Southern Copper about a potential partnership.
Quellaveco is expected to start producing 225,000 tons of
copper per year once it becomes operational, as early as 2016.
The environmental impact study for Quellaveco has already
been approved and Anglo American, which controls nearly 82
percent of Quellaveco, finalized an agreement with local
communities last year.
Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico,
operates two copper mines near Quellaveco, in the southern
Moquegua region, which could help save money.
"We've been working in that area for 50 years. We have a
railroad there and machinery that would help cut costs,"
Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said that local press reports that Southern Copper
wants to buy the mine are wrong.
"There is no possibility of buying Quellaveco," he said.
Anglo American has been scrutinizing expenses at Quellaveco
for at least the past year, and Southern Copper first expressed
interest in helping operate the mine three or four years ago,
Gonzalez said.
"Now they are revising their projects and are interested in
talking with us about a joint venture to develop the Quellaveco
project together," Gonzalez said.
In 2012 Anglo American boosted output by 10 percent to
produce 660,000 tons of copper, and Southern Copper's output was
similar, at 650,000 tones.
Southern Copper said last week it expects slightly higher
output this year because of boosted production from its
Buenavista mine in Mexico.