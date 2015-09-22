AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 22 Southern Copper Corp
said on Tuesday that opposition to its Tia Maria
project in southern Peru is easing thanks to a door-to-door
campaign in communities where activists derailed the project
with protests earlier this year.
Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said he still hopes to get
the $1.4 billion copper project in the region of Arequipa back
on track this year.
"If it doesn't happen this year it will happen next,"
Gonzalez told reporters on the sidelines of a mining conference.
"It must happen."
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
put the project on hold in May after rallies against it turned
violent.
Since then, the company has ramped up efforts to dispel
fears Tia Maria would pollute surrounding agricultural valleys.
A new campaign includes house-by-house visits to explain its
plans for the proposed mine.
"The opposition is, for us, less and less and we expect it
to continue diminishing," Gonzalez said.
A construction permit for the 120,000-tonnes-per-year
project was pending when renewed protests broke out in March.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)