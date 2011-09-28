* Prime minister says working to avert protest
* Provincial mayors plan to organize strike
* President of Tacna region cites water supplies
By Terry Wade and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Sept 28 Peru's national government will
establish formal talks between Southern Copper and the regional
government of Tacna to solve a dispute over scarce water
supplies, Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday.
Authorities in Tacna say they want Southern Copper
(SCCO.N), a unit of Grupo Mexico, to stop using groundwater
that it relies on to run two of its copper mines -- Toquepala
and Cajone.
Tacna's president, Guillermo Chocano, said miners in the
desert region should rely on desalinated seawater instead.
He and provincial mayors have said they will hold a massive
strike starting on Monday to press their demands. Leaders in
the region say they need more water for agriculture and
residents.
But Lerner said the strike will be averted and water
deliveries to one of the world's biggest copper miners will not
be affected.
"We are ready to open a working group on this," Prime
Minister Salomon Lerner told reporters on Wednesday. "The
strike won't go forward."
When asked how the national government would react to
demands by provincial authorities that miners in Tacna should
rely on desalinated seawater, Lerner said that agreements "need
to be for the well-being of everyone, not just one company."
He also said that if technical studies and dialogues point
to the need for desalinated water, and if Southern Copper
thinks desalinating water would be viable, then "Southern would
need to desalinate."
Southern Copper, which declined to comment, runs the Ilo
smelter in Tacna and the Toquepala and Cajone mines.
It is currently trying to expand Toquepala and win
approvals for another mining project, Tia Maria, which has
faced strident opposition over water supplies.
Peru is a top global minerals exporter and Southern Copper
generates much of its revenue in the Andean country.
Leftist President Ollanta Humala this month passed a
"consultation law" that aims to make mining companies and
communities negotiate settlements to thorny environmental and
economic issues, but it has not been implemented yet.
(Editing by Jim Marshall)