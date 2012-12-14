LIMA Dec 13 Workers at the main units of Southern Copper in Peru will go on strike December 24 and 25, union leader Adrian Mamani said on Thursday.

Union members voted to go on a 48-hour strike to demand a 15 percent salary increase and better working conditions, Mamani said, and workers will hold an indefinite strike later unless an agreement is reached with the company.

A representative of Southern Copper confirmed that operations normally continue at that time despite the Christmas holiday.