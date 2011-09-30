LIMA, Sept 30 Southern Copper ( SCCO.N ) would be open to talks with authorities in Peru's Tacna region who want to revoke its water license, if they are convened by the national government, the company's CEO said on Friday.

Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters an $800 million expansion to its Toquepala mine would not use "one more drop" of groundwater than the mine already uses. He said using desalinated seawater as regional authorities suggest is not "economically viable."

Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday the national government will establish formal talks between Southern Copper and Tacna authorities to resolve the dispute. Government authorities plan to strike on Monday. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)