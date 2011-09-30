Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LIMA, Sept 30 Southern Copper (SCCO.N) would be
open to talks with authorities in Peru's Tacna region who want
to revoke its water license, if they are convened by the
national government, the company's CEO said on Friday.
Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters an $800 million expansion to its Toquepala mine would not use "one more drop" of groundwater than the mine already uses. He said using desalinated seawater as regional authorities suggest is not "economically viable."
Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Wednesday the national government will establish formal talks between Southern Copper and Tacna authorities to resolve the dispute. Government authorities plan to strike on Monday. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.