BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LIMA Jan 31 Southern Copper posted on Thursday net income of $531.8 million, down 1 percent from the same period a year earlier on higher costs and lower prices from some of its products.
The miner, a unit of Grupo Mexico, said capital expenditures were a record $1.05 billion in 2012.
"We will continue our investment program to increase copper production capacity by approximately 84 percent from 640,000 tons to 1,175,000 tons by 2017," the company said.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.