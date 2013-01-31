BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LIMA Jan 31 Southern Copper posted net income of $531.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, down 1 percent from a year earlier on higher costs and lower prices for some products, the company said on Thursday.
The global miner, a unit of Grupo Mexico, said capital expenditures rose 39.9 percent in the last quarter of 2012 To $386 million, and were a record $1.05 billion in all of 2012 - a 71.6 percent rise over 2011.
"The increase reflects our strong commitment to the company expansion programs," said Southern Copper, which is growing its operations in Mexico and Peru. It expects to boost copper production 84 percent to 1,175,000 tonnes by 2017.
Contract negotiations with unions representing workers at Southern Copper's main units in Peru broke down earlier this month, and labor leaders said they were still considering a strike.
The company said it brokered deals that include salary increases with three out of eight unions in Peru and said it expects to reach an agreement with the others "in coming days."
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.