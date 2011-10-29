LIMA Oct 29 Southern Copper (SCCO.N) reported third-quarter net income of $663 million on Saturday, a rise of 81.5 percent from the same period a year ago thanks to higher output and stronger demand for its minerals.

The company, a major global copper producer with mines in Peru and Mexico, said sales rose 38.8 percent to $1.75 billion from the year-ago quarter.

Mined copper production in the third quarter increased by 24.4 percent to 155,689 tonnes, as output rose at its Buenavista mine, the unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) said. (Reporting by Lima newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao)