Feb 9 Southern Copper expects its $1 billion Tia Maria project to start production in 2015 rather than 2013, the company said in its fourth quarter earnings report on Thursday.

The company said last week it is starting a new environmental impact study on the stalled copper project in southern Peru. Tia Maria is expected to produce 120,000 tonnes of the red metal per year. (Reporting By Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)