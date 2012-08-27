* High court affirms judgment and attorneys' fee
* Court finds Judge Strine did not overstep bounds
* One justice dissents on fee award
By Tom Hals
Aug 27 The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed on
Monday a $2 billion judgment awarded to Southern Copper Corp
by a lower court that found it had overpaid to acquire
a company from its controlling shareholder.
The state's highest court also affirmed a $304 million
attorneys' fee approved by the Court of Chancery for the lawyers
representing the shareholders who brought the case, although one
justice dissented.
The ruling stems from a 2005 deal in which Southern Copper
bought Minera Mexico from Grupo Mexico, which also
controlled Southern Copper.
Chancery Court judge Leo Strine ruled in October that
Southern Copper overpaid by $1.263 billion, and ordered Grupo
Mexico to repay the difference to Southern Copper. Strine added
interest to the damage award which brought the total to about $2
billion.
Grupo Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Shares of Southern Copper were down 0.6 percent at $32.29 on
the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading. Shares of
Grupo Mexico were down 1.8 percent at 40.40 pesos on the Mexican
stock exchange.
The Supreme Court rejected the defendant's main argument
that Strine had overstepped his bounds by refusing to modify the
trial scheduled to accommodate a witness from Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, which had advised Southern Copper's board.
The case focused attention on Strine, who handed down the
judgment and the huge attorneys' fee just months after becoming
the court's first new chief judge in 14 years.
The attorneys' fee is the largest ever of its kind awarded
by Delaware's Court of Chancery, one of the country's busiest
courts for big shareholder disputes. Defendants blasted the fee
for amounting to $35,000 an hour, more than 30 times the rate in
comparable cases.
The fee was awarded to the firms of Prickett, Jones &
Elliott of Wilmington, Delaware and Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check of Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Ronald Brown of Prickett Jones and Lee Rudy of Kessler Topaz
declined to comment.
The Supreme Court said in its 110-page opinion that the
greatest weight in determining a fee award should be placed upon
the value of the judgment.
Justice Carolyn Berger dissented on the fee award. She wrote
that Strine did not apply the court's "Sugarland" factors for
determining fees, which takes into account variables such as
time spent on a case and complexity of the litigation.
"In sum, the trial court said that the fundamental test for
reasonableness is whether the fee is setting a good incentive,
and that the only basis for reducing the fee would be envy,"
wrote Berger. "That is not a decision based on Sugarland."