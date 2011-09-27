* Deal ensures residents' care continues

* Restructuring not subject to shareholder vote (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 27 Southern Cross Healthcare Group , formerly Britain's largest care homes operator, said it had reached a deal with its main landlords and lenders to ensure care continued for its elderly residents while it is wound down.

The company, which has been crippled by a combination of rising rents and lower fees and admissions, said on Tuesday it would close once its homes were transferred to its landlords or alternative care providers.

Southern Cross said the restructuring and orderly closure of the business would not be subject to a shareholder vote; a condition imposed by its landlords which had seen rental payments deferred.

A number of the landlords, including the largest NHP, had already set up new businesses to take control of some of the company's 752 homes.

Chairman Christopher Fisher said the demise of Southern Cross, which it signalled in July when it was abandoned by its landlords, was a matter of considerable regret.

"It has involved the loss of all shareholder value as well as a loss of value for our principal creditors, and will entail a number of job losses for our central staff," he said.

"Nevertheless, in relation to the challenges we have faced this year the final outcome now in prospect represents a considerable achievement, and I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard to that end." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young)