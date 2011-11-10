Nov 10 Southern Power Company, a unit of Southern Co ( SO.N ), on Thursday added $275 million to an existing senior unsecured note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Mizuho, JP Morgan, RBS and UBS were the active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SOUTHERN POWER COMPANY AMT $275 MLN COUPON 5.15 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.465 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.054 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A