Nov 8 Pipeline operator Southern Union Co's quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street expectations by two cents hurt by higher costs at its gathering and processing, and distribution businesses.

The company, which is to be taken over by Energy Transfer Equity , backed its full-year adjusted net earnings forecast of $1.75-$1.95 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.91 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net earnings rose to $58.0 million, or 46 cents per share, from $36.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 42 cents per share.

Operating revenue rose to $617.2 million, higher than market expectations of $536 million.

Shares of the company closed at $42.22 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.