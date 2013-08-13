Aug 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday cut the issuer credit rating on Southgate Community
School District, Michigan's general obligation bonds to triple-B
from BBB-plus citing the district's "significantly weakened
financial position."
The outlook is stable.
S&P also affirmed the district's AA-minus long-term rating
and underlying rating on the district's enhanced GO rating,
reflecting the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan
Program. The outlook for this enhanced rating is positive,
reflecting the state's outlook.