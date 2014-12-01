BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 SouthGobi Resources Ltd , a Canadian coal miner with operations in Mongolia, said it had raised about $9 million through a private placement of shares.
The company warned in March that a delay in securing additional financing could result in a default of $250 million debentures held by China Investment Corp.
The proceeds will be used to pay the November 2014 installment of the cash interest due on China Investment Corp (CIC) convertible debenture, the company said.
The Company said on Nov. 20 it would delay the CIC interest payment until Dec. 1 as it continued to seek additional funding. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.