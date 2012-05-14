BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
TORONTO May 14 SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Monday its coal mining operations in Mongolia continued despite a recent government announcement about a planned suspension of its mining licenses.
After China's state-owned Chalco said in April it planned to acquire a majority stake in SouthGobi for $926 million, the Mongolian government said it would to suspend SouthGobi's licenses for its several large coal projects. The government has also begun to outline new foreign investment laws.
SouthGobi said as of May 14 it had not received any official notification of the suspension and it believed its licenses were still in good standing.
However, the company cautioned it would have to halt operations if it received such a notice. Due to this uncertainty the company said it was unable to provide any forecast for the second quarter.
The company also reported first-quarter net income of $3.1 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $46.6 million, or 25 cents a share. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.