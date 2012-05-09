HONG KONG May 9 Coal miner SouthGobi Resources
Ltd says it is co-operating with Mongolia's
anti-corruption agency regarding an investigation into a third
party which was likely to blame for a sharp fall in its share
price.
Shares of the company, which is the subject of a proposed
$926 million takeover by China's Chalco ,
hit a record low on Tuesday before paring losses to close down
13 percent at HK$46.
The stock was up more than 6 percent early on Wednesday,
outpacing a 0.6 percent drop in the benchmark index.
SouthGobi Resources "has no reason to believe SouthGobi
Sands LLC is itself the subject of any investigation", it said
in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday,
referring to its subsidiary.
SouthGobi had provided information from the offices of its
subsidiary, it added, without giving details.
The coal miner blamed Tuesday's sharp fall on a proposed
bill regarding foreign investment in Mongolia that requires 51
percent Mongolian ownership of strategic assets.
The investigation comes at a bad time for SouthGobi, which
recently had some exploration licences suspended by the
Mongolian government in a move that some feared could scupper
Chalco's bid for a 57.6 percent stake in the miner held by
billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Resources.
Resource-rich Mongolia has become an attractive target for
Chalco which has long sought to diversify away from aluminium.
But while Mongolia has opened its doors to foreign investors
over the past decade and has willingly sold coal to China,
Chinese companies have found it hard to access Mongolia's vast
copper and coal mines directly due to Mongolia's historic
mistrust of its giant neighbour.
SouthGobi is due to announce its first quarter results on
Tuesday.
