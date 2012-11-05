Nov 5 Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
said Chief Financial Officer Matthew O'Kane
has resigned, months after the company fired its chief executive
after Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) dropped a
$926 million bid.
CEO Alexander Molyneux quit in September after Chalco pulled
its bid for SouthGobi amid political opposition in Mongolia,
where the Canadian Company has most of its operations.
The resignation of O'Kane, who joined the company in January
2011, is effective Nov. 5, SouthGobi said.
The company fired Chief Operating Officer Curtis Church last
month.
SouthGobi's shares have fallen 65 percent this year. They
closed at $2.08 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.