Nov 8 Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
, controlled by Rio Tinto, said it
would restate results from 2011 through 2013 because of an error
in the way it booked revenue from coal sales at its Ovoot Tolgoi
mine in Mongolia.
The company said it expects a delay in filing its
third-quarter results due Nov. 11, after it recognized revenue
earlier than it should have at the flagship mine.
The mine produces and sells coal to customers in China.
Turquoise Hill Resources , through which Rio
controls SouthGobi Resources, also said it would restate its
results for the same period.
SouthGobi said it should have recognized revenue when coal
was loaded onto a customer's truck, and not when the coal was
delivered to the customer's stockpile, without being collected.
The company said had applied for an order to stop its
management from trading in its stock.
SouthGobi said that if it delayed filing of the restated
results beyond Nov. 14, it could potentially default on
convertible debentures held by China Investment Corp.
SouthGobi has had a strained relationship with the Mongolian
government. The country is investigating if the company has
breached anti-corruption, money laundering and taxation laws.
Mongolia has annulled more than 100 mining licenses
following a criminal investigation into former government
officials accused of illegally issuing licenses between 2008 and
2009, raising concerns among foreign investors about the risks
of doing business.
Another Canadian company, Kincora Copper, said on
Thursday that it had received a letter from Mongolia's Mineral
Resources Authority saying that two of its licenses had been
revoked.