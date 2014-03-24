(Adds details from statement, background, share movement)
March 24 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
, a Canadian coal miner with operations in Mongolia,
said it could default on a debt repayment and was looking to
raise money, sending its shares down as much as 29 percent in
afternoon trading.
The company, controlled by Rio Tinto Plc
through its unit Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, also
reported a bigger quarterly loss, mainly due to impairment
charges.
A delay in securing additional financing could result in a
default of $250 million debentures held by China Investment
Corp, SouthGobi said in a statement on Monday.
SouthGobi shares plunged to 52 Canadian cents in afternoon
trading, making it one of the biggest percentage losers on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company had working capital - the difference between
current assets and liabilities - of $41.7 million as of Dec. 31,
compared with $120.4 million a year earlier. As of March 24, the
company had $10 million cash on hand.
SouthGobi said it expects liquidity problems to continue and
margins to remain weak as coal prices are likely to stay anemic
in China this year, echoing U.S. rivals such as Alpha Natural
Resources and Arch Coal Inc.
Producers of metallurgical, or steelmaking, coal have been
hit by weak demand amid slowing growth in China.
SouthGobi is being investigated by Mongolia's Independent
Authority Against Corruption (IAAC) and State Investigation
Office (SIA) for possible breaches of anti-corruption, money
laundering and taxation laws.
The company said on Monday it had received a notice from the
Mongolian authorities that might lead to criminal actions
against three of its former employees and SouthGobi could be
held liable as "civil defendant".
The company's net loss widened to $138.7 million, or 75
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $56.6
million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
SouthGobi took impairment losses of $106.8 million in the
quarter.
The company reported revenue of $32.5 million.
SouthGobi reported revenue of $1.2 million in the
year-earlier quarter, hurt by suspension of production at its
flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.
The company's shares had fallen about 65 percent in the past
year, excluding Monday's losses. The stock underperformed the
TSX-Toronto Stock Exchange 300 Composite Index, which
had risen about 12 percent in the same period.
