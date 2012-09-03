(Corrects first paragraph to say bank is a private sector lender not state-run)

Sept 3 Indian private-sector lender South Indian Bank is selling shares to institutional investors to raise about 4.4 billion rupees ($79 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Monday.

The floor price for the bank's share sale has been set at 22.13 rupees a share, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. South Indian Bank shares rose 3.3 percent on Monday at 21.70 rupees. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)