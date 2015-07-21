SEOUL, July 21 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
and Asiana Airlines Inc, which cut back
flight schedules after an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea, said on Tuesday they will resume
normal operations in early August.
South Korea's MERS outbreak was the largest outside Saudi
Arabia, with 186 infections and 36 deaths, prompting thousands
of tourists to cancel visits to the country. No new MERS cases
have been reported since July 4.
Korean Air had suspended or reduced operations on routes to
Japan and China in June and July, while rival Asiana suspended
or cut service routes to Japan, China and a few Southeast Asian
destinations.
Asiana said it would maintain its reduced schedule to Hong
Kong of two daily flights in August, down from four previously.
(Reporting by Sohee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)